Concern at "imbalance" between housing and community amenities in Newbridge, Kildare

A councillor has criticised the ‘imbalance’ between the development of housing and of community amenities in the Newbridge area.

Raising concerns at the March meeting of the local Municipal District (MD), Cllr Noel Heavey claimed that residents feel ‘disenfranchised’ at the lack of control over how the town is growing.

The politician had tabled a motion comparing the amount of development levies paid in Newbridge versus the amount of investment.

The council said that €30.5m was proposed to be spent on projects in the Kildare-Newbridge MD between now and 2024.

A spokesperson added: “Development contributions are charged and collected on a county-wide basis. This enables the council to prioritise projects as required, and more particularly ensures that more rural areas are apportioned funds towards projects that may alternatively have been focused in the urban areas.”

But Cllr Heavey said: “There is a very serious feeling in Newbridge that there is more money collected than invested in Newbridge — an imbalance.

“There are a lot of people feeling disenfranchised and let down. All I can do is ask questions of the executive.”

Commenting later in the meeting, Cllr Heavey said he was proud to be from Newbridge but added: “I see before my eyes a deterioration with regards to infrastructure.”

He added: “People feel they are being done left, right and centre. Newbridge is the seventh largest town in Ireland but local representatives are seemingly powerless.”

Cllr Heavey also queried when a new second level school would be delivered to service Newbridge, Kilcullen and Kildare catchment areas.

The council said the forward planning team of Kildare County Council is liaising closely with the Department of Education on the issue.

Cllr Heavy said young teenagers and their parents were waiting to know if there will be a school place available in September. He asked that the council request specific timelines from the Department.

Meanwhile, in response another motion tabled by Cllr Heavey, it emerged that an update on the Southern Relief Road and second bridge for Newbridge will be given at the April meeting.