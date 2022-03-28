Kildare County Council launches Retail Enhancement Supports Scheme for 2022

Kildare County Council (KCC) launches Retail Enhancement Supports Scheme for 2022. The KCC are inviting businesses to avail of financial support in 2022 by engaging in the Retail Enhancement Supports Scheme, which combines the Paint Scheme, and specially designed Mentoring and Training for the sector.

The scheme includes the opening of applications for the Shop Front Improvement, and Accessibility and Age Friendly Grant Schemes, to financially assist business owners in improving the appearance of their shop fronts or commercial properties. The scheme, which supported over 60 businesses in Kildare last year, is aimed at increasing visibility for businesses and enhancing the streetscapes of towns and villages around the county.

The scheme provides for up to 50% of the cost of shop front refurbishment, depending on the work proposed with a maximum allowable contribution of €5,000 per applicant. The scheme also incentivizes applicants to incorporate accessibility and age friendly improvements to their shopfront with up to 75% of eligible costs covered under this measure.

Outlining the scheme, Head of Enterprise at Kildare LEO, Jacqui McNabb said: “Along with the grant funding schemes, retail businesses can also avail of additional retail enhancement supports through our local enterprise office. There is also an opportunity to improve your online presence through the trading online voucher valued at €2500 and green your business and lower costs with the Green for Micro Programme, which has a value of €1800. In addition, you can also sign up via our website www.Localenterprise.ie/Kildare to attend dedicated training courses that are delivered by experts in retail, design, digital marketing sales and social media."

Welcoming the opening of the scheme, Cathaoirleach of the County of Kildare, Cllr Naoise Ó Cearúil commented: “The high uptake from businesses around the county in previous schemes demonstrates how a funding scheme like this can have the dual benefit of creating a greater awareness of businesses and their location whilst also enhancing the streetscape. It is an excellent opportunity for businesses to avail of the financial support and contribute to making our towns and villages attractive and appealing places for families to live, work, visit and spend their money in our local shops."

Welcoming the supports being made available, Sonya Kavanagh, Interim Chief Executive of Kildare County Council, encouraged businesses to sign up: “Under the Kildare 2025 economic strategy for the county we are committed to supporting retail and commercial businesses through our economic development and Kildare LEO units. This scheme will directly support property owners to undertake work such as shop-front improvement, the painting of buildings in vibrant colours and upgrades to signage and lighting. Smart shop fronts will make a town feel more prosperous, improve its image, and contribute towards a stronger sense of identity."