Search

30 Mar 2022

Hospitals under 'huge stress' due to rising Covid patient numbers

Hospitals under 'huge stress' due to rising Covid patient numbers

Reporter:

David Power

28 Mar 2022 7:33 PM

Hospitals across the country are under "huge stress" due to large numbers of Covid-19 patients requiring hospital treatment, the HSE chief has confirmed.

Latest figures show that there are 1,625 Covid positive patients in hospital now.

HSE director general Paul Reid said on social media that the rise in hospital numbers "is causing huge stress on the healthcare system".

"We need to turn this tide again ASAP and repeat doing the basics," he urged. 

"Please wear your mask appropriately, come forward for your booster or primary vaccine and isolate if you have symptoms," he said.

There were 157 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in hospitals in the past 24 hours. 

However, while hospital numbers have increased significantly, the numbers in ICU remain low. 

Latest figures show there were just 56 patients requiring intensive care treatment in the last 24 hours. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media