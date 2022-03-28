Off road bike worth €3,500 stolen from shed: Kildare Gardaí investigating

FILE PHOTO
Kildare Gardaí are investigating the theft of an off-road dirt bike from a shed in the Dunlavin area.
The KTM 250 had an estimated value of €3,500.
The theft took place in the Kennycourt area.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Kilcullen Gardaí.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.