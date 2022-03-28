Kildare County Council to investigate if it can purchase Newbridge home vacant for six years

Kildare County Council is to investigate whether it can compulsorily purchase a Newbridge property that a councillor claimed has been vacant for six years.

Raising the issue at the March meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District, Councillor Noel Connolly asked if the local authority could begin Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) proceedings against the owners of the building which was not identified.

Cllr Connolly said that the owner had died a number of years ago and added that the property was an eyesore and a nuisance to neighbours because of illegal dumping and anti social behaviour on the site.

He added: “It’s a disgrace it has been empty for over six years.”

Cllr Mark Stafford said that in principle, he supported the compulsory purchase of properties which are vacant for a long period.

The Council said that its vacant homes officer will investigate the ownership of this property and will consider the CPO procedure to acquire it should this be deemed appropriate.



Vacancy rate

The the building vacancy rate in County Kildare is 2% and the national rate is 4.5% - while a base vacancy rate of 6% is normally expected in a properly functioning market to allow for renovations, and changing ownerships or tenants.

The council has urged anybody who is aware of a a vacant house in their area to report it on www.vacanthomes.ie.

The council also encourages owners of derelict or long term empty properties to apply for help under the Repair & Lease Scheme and the Buy & Renew Scheme.









