PHOTO GALLERY: Curragh racecourse kicks off Kildare's flat racing season

On Saturday March 26, The Curragh racecourse kicked off the 2022 flat season in Ireland. There is a variety of pictures taken by photographer Aisling Conway on what was a fabulous day at the track.
Pictured above Sinead Edwards, Laura Joy and Sophie Aird.
Click arrow above to see next photo ->>>>
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.