Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, March 29

The death has occurred of Angelia Dawson

Ferns Close, Ferns Bridge, Monasterevin, Kildare



Adored daughter of Merly & John Paul, much loved sister of Jack & James. Deeply regretted by her loving family, aunts, uncles, grandparents, all of Merly's family in Colombia, extended family, relatives & friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in the Kildare Funeral Home Fairgreen Kildare(R51 FV06) tomorrow Wednesday from 3pm to 8pm with rosary recital at 7pm.

Requiem mass on Thursday in SS Peter & Paul's church Monasterevin at 11am which can be viewed on the Monasterevin webcam and thereafter to Mount Jerome Crematorium

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Augustina (Tina) Oiyahu Adediran (née Okodugha)

Maynooth, Kildare



Augustina (Tina) Oiyahu Adediran (née Okodugha), Maynooth, Co. Kildare and of Nigeria, March 15th 2022, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Ademola, children Adeola, Adetokunbo, Adedamola and Adewale, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and many good friends in Nigeria and Ireland.

Rest In Peace

Augustina will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday (April 1st) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her residence on Saturday (April 2nd) at approx. 9:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday (April 2nd) at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

The Funeral Cortége will be departing from Augustina's residence on Saturday (April 2nd) at approx. 9:30am for friends and neighbours who wish to line the route to St. Mary's Church, Maynooth.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Fallon (née Redmond)

Lucan, Dublin / Celbridge, Kildare



Fallon (née Redmond), Elizabeth (Betty) (Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Celbridge Co Kildare), March 28th 2022 at home in the care of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Bernard and dear mother of Catherine, Liz, Gay and Mary. Sadly missed by her, son, daughters, grandchildren, Nicola, Darren, Alan, David, Kieran, Sean, Connor and Darragh, eight great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Eddie, Paddy and Jimmy, daughter-in-law Nuala, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Wednesday evening (30th March) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Esker, Lucan on Thursday morning (31st March) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Old Esker Cemetery.

Betty’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online (live only) by following the link below; St. Patrick's Parish – Esker, Dodsboro, Adamstown (stpatrickslucan.ie)

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.comFamily flowers only. House private please.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Brigid (Tosheen) Farrell (née Maguire)

O' Neill Park, Maynooth, Kildare



Farrell (nee Maguire), Brigid (Tosheen), O’Neill Park and late of Dillons Row, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, March 28th 2022, peacefully, in her 94th year, in the company of her dear family and in the care of the staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit. Predeceased by her husband Nicholas, infant son Eamonn, son Niall, grandsons Kieran and Trevor and twin sister Theresa.

Deeply and deservedly regretted by her loving sons Nicky, Brendan, Fergal, Dessie and Barry, daughters Ronnie, Mary, Yvonne and Breda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, nephew Philip and nieces Julie and Angela.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.45am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 11.30am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. The funeral cortege will be going via Brigid's residence in O' Neill Park, Maynooth, en route to St. Mary's Church (arriving at her residence at approx. 11am).

Ar dheis Dé go raibh an ainm

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday morning at 11.30am by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

The death has occurred of Michael HARTIGAN

Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home and formerly of Jigginstown, Naas, Kildare



Sadly missed by his sister Ann, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

"May Michael Rest In Peace"

Reposing at the George Mullins Funerals Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas (W91 CD0K) on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm with Rosary at 6.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon and afterwards to St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

The Mass will be streamed on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

The death has occurred of Kathleen McCARTHY (née Whelan)

Rosconnell, Newbridge, Kildare



McCARTHY (née Whelan) Kathleen (Rosconnell, Newbridge, Co Kildare) – 28th March 2022 (peacefully) in the care of the nurses and staff of Portlaoise Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Christina (Peg) and Alex. Sadly missed by her children Maria, Sarah, Denise, Lynn, Lauren, Billy and her husband Tom, grandchildren, sister Maria, brothers Michael, John and Alex, brother-in-law Joe, sisters-in-law Jane, Bernadette and Rosie, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace

Reposing at her daughter Sarah’s residence, College Farm Heights, Newbridge on Wednesday from 2pm with prayers at 8pm that evening. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.