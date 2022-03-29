Kildare County Council announces urgent temporary closing of road

Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced an urgent temporary closing of a road located in Sallins.

According to a statement: "KCC gives notice, on behalf of Siac Colas JV, in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that this urgent road closure is necessary in the interest of public safety.

"The following road will close during the period commencing midnight Wednesday, March 30 2022 to midnight Friday, April 1 2022: the Sallins Link Road (L1102) from the roundabout on the Sallins Bypass (R407) to the western entrance to the Millbank Estate (L1102)."

KCC added that this will be done to facilitate pipe laying across the road on the Sallins Link Road.

Alternative Routes:

Local access and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Alternative routes will be via the new Sallins Bypass (R407), the Clane Road (L3014). Millbank Estate, the creche and Lidl will be accessible from the junction between the L1102 and the L3014 in Sallins Village.

KCC added that diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.