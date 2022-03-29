Search

30 Mar 2022

Risk of wild fires in areas such as in Kildare

Risk of wild fires in areas such as in Kildare

FILE PHOTO / COILLTE

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

29 Mar 2022 4:33 PM

A warning about the high risk of wild fires, such as in areas of Kildare, has been extended by the Department of Agriculture.

The Orange Alert, which was issued last Thursday, was due to expire on Monday.

However the Department has said that due to weather patterns and the expected level of risk, the warning has now been extended until 12pm on Friday, 1 April. 

It said that "significant fire activity" has been seen in recent days.

The recent spell of dry weather and high temperatures has casused a higher fire risk due to dry vegetation and shrub.

A Coillte spokesperson said: “Coillte advise that all outdoor use of fires, barbecues and other open ignition sources be avoided on forest lands and in other high risk areas until further notice.

“The need for increased vigilance at this time cannot be overstated.

“Forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users are asked to be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity, to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the Gardai and to report all fires immediately to the Fire and Emergency Services via 112/999.”

Landowners are also reminded that under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to burn growing vegetation on uncultivated land between March 1 and August 31.

Offenders are liable to prosecution and could face fines, imprisonment and penalties to their farm payments.

Temperatures are set to drop later this week with some scattered showers.

To report a fire, members of the public are advised to call 999 or 112.

