Search

30 Mar 2022

ALERT: Popular Irish discount shop recalls thousands of dolls due to chemical fears

ALERT: Popular Irish discount shop recalls thousands of dolls due to chemical fears

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Mar 2022 6:33 PM

A popular Irish discount shop has recalled tens of thousands of dolls due to a potentially serious health risk to young children. 

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is alerting customers to the recall notice of the 'Bella City Chic Doll' issued voluntarily by Dealz. 

According to the CCPC, unacceptable levels of the chemical DEPH (Di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate) were found in the product after a safety inspection and testing was carried out by its counterpart in Poland. 

Eighteen thousand five hundred affected dolls were sold to Dealz consumers at a price of €2.50 each. 

The recalled doll has blonde hair, plastic earrings, a necklace and silver bracelets, as well as a distinctive pink dress with black polka dots and a black shoulder strap. 

Affected reference codes to look out for include Dealz product code 452987, batch number 2007, and barcode 5054110024185. 

If the product packaging was discarded and you are concerned you may have purchased one of the recalled units, you should stop using the product immediately and contact a local Dealz store for further guidance. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media