No need for school warden in Kildare town

Ballymore Eustace
Kildare County Council says there is no need for a school warden at the primary school in Ballymore Eustace.
Local councillor Evie Sammon asked that a warden be considered, pointing out that two developments in the village will lead to 176 new houses.
She said the council needs to examine the placing of the lights.
KCC pointed out that a pedestrian controlled crossing outside the school is fully operational and is used by students and adults on a daily basis.
A council report stated there is no need for a warden to be posted outside the school “as the students benefit from an already controlled and safe crossing mechanism.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.