Major Kildare developer wants permission for 240 houses extended

Kilcullen Road, Naas
A significant developer has applied for permission to extend an approval to build 243 houses in Naas.
Ballymore Naas Developments Ltd. wants to have an extension to a previously granted permission for the development.
It has applied to Kildare County Council requesting an extension of permission for the houses and a creche at Bellingsfield, Piper’s Hill, Kilcullen Road.
Most of the properties would be two storey semi detached residences but the developer also wants to build a variety of house types including three bedroom semi detached houses as well as detached houses of various sizes.
The single storey creche will occupy 560 square metres, as per the original application.
Kildare County Council originally gave the green light for the development in February 2017.
The council is due to decide on the extension application by May 18.
