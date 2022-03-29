Search

30 Mar 2022

Tesco store in Kildare proposes new retail unit, planning permission documents show

29 Mar 2022 9:33 PM

New planning permission documents show that a Tesco store has sought consent from Kildare County Council (KCC) to allow a new retail unit to be installed on its premises.

Tesco Maynooth, which is located on at Carton Park Retail Campus on the Dublin Road, is seeking permission from KCC for development at a c. 0.006 ha site.

According to the document: "The development will consist of: the change of use of ancillary atrium space at first floor level of the Tesco unit to provide for a new retail unit of c. 46.05 sqm and the provision of a new internal signage zone (c. 3.39 sqm) associated with the proposed retail unit."

Tesco is also seeking permission from KCC for all ancillary site services and site development works.

The date received is listed as March 28, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as May 1 and May 22.

