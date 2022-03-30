Search

31 Mar 2022

Naas GAA to host Ger Hoey Memorial Cup in Kildare

Naas GAA to host Ger Hoey Memorial Cup in Kildare

The game is in honour Ger Hoey, pictured here

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

30 Mar 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Naas Gaa will host the 2022 Ger Hoey Memorial Cup. AIB, the sponsors of the GAA Club All Ireland Championships are hosting a hurling match in Naas GAA on Friday April 1 at 6:30 pm.

The game is in honour of Ger Hoey, an employee of AIB, who passed away suddenly in February 2009. Ger was a member of the AIB GAA club and this annual memorial match is played in his honour between the winners of the All Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling Championship and the AIB hurling club. Ger was a member of the St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield club in Co Clare, who won the All Ireland Senior club title in 1999. 

Ger is survived by his wife Siobhán, their daughters Elaine, Caoimhe and Orla, his mother Bridget, sisters Maeve and Sarah and his brothers David and John. Ger’s father Bernie, a well known figure in Clare GAA sadly passed away in 2021. 

This year’s memorial match will see the current All Ireland Club Intermediate Champions, Naas GAA play against the AIB GAA club team managed by Joe Deane of Cork and his selectors, Stephen Mc Namara , Damien Garrihy both from Co Clare and Mark Hennessy from Naas, Co Kildare. Mark is not the only connection to Naas. 

Ray Lynch who is from Tynagh Abbey-Duniry in East Galway and resides in Naas is AIB Club Vice President and AIB Local Market Leader, Dublin. Former players from Naas GAA who have represented AIB GAA club, Michael Purcell, John Brennan and Mark Hennessy. Damien Garrihy, current selector with the AIB GAA Hurling Club, was also the goalie in the Naas Intermediate championship team of 2010. 

Mark Hennessy, a stalwart Naas GAA man and former colleague of Ger’s, spoke of what the memorial match means to him: “Ger was an absolute gentleman and a giant on the hurling field, an inspirational figure and a great ambassador for AIB, in both his professional and sporting careers.Ger was a fantastic individual, family man, club man, GAA player, GAA fan and work colleague. He was an inspirational figure, in both his professional and sporting careers.”

The AIB team will include some of the best club players from all over the country as well as some former inter county players such as Stephen O’Keeffe of Ballygunner (current All Ireland Senior Club Champions), Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh of Stradbally, both Waterford. Kieran Joyce of The Rower Inistioge, Kilkenny, winner of 4 All Ireland titles. Kieran Murphy of Erins Own, Cork winner of an All Ireland in 2005. Other members of the AIB Club with county connections are Daithí Burke of Turloghmore, Galway and Diarmaid Byrne of Patrickswell, Limerick. Both are currently with their county panels in preparation for the upcoming All Ireland series. 

Naas GAA are current Kildare, Leinster and All Ireland Champions, the Adult Hurling club chairman, Liam Greene said: “We are delighted that our club can host the AIB team, management and the Hoey family in Naas for this memorial match. We extend a warm welcome and are looking forward to a wonderful match and evening. Thank you to Ray Lynch and Mark Hennessy from AIB and to our club committee and grounds teams for their work.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media