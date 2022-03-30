Playground in South Kildare to close for tomorrow

Pic: Kildare County Council
A playground located in South Kildare will close for tomorrow, Kildare Council Council (KCC) has announced.
KCC confirmed that The playground at Westend Street in Monasterevin will be closed tomorrow, Thursday March 31, 2022.
"This is to facilitate the topping up of sand in the sandpit and slide areas," KCC explained: "Queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie.
"Apologies for any inconvenience caused."
