31 Mar 2022

€60,000 funding for Youth Micro Grant Scheme opens to Kildare applications

€60,000 funding for Youth Micro Grant Scheme opens to Kildare applications

Photo by Barry Cronin

Daragh Nolan

30 Mar 2022 12:33 PM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

A total of €60,000 in funding to support events and activities for young people in Ireland was launched by Léargas, at an event welcoming the European Year of Youth in Dublin recently. The Micro Grant Scheme will support opportunities for Kildare young people at a local, national and European level.

Hosted by Léargas initiatives Eurodesk and Youth Wiki, the ‘Connect with Europe’ event was held at the Alex Hotel, and attended by Minister Roderic O’Gorman and Maria Walsh MEP who welcomed the European Year of Youth Micro Grants Scheme.

Grants of €500 to €5,000 are available to youth organisations, schools, clubs and community groups, as well as informal groups of young people, from Kildare. These grants are co-funded by the European Commission and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

It is intended that the money will help support events and activities for young people, such as conferences, workshops, information sessions or consultations, art exhibitions or photography competitions, mini festivals or musical events.

Speaking at the launch of the Scheme, Executive Director of Léargas, Lorraine Gilligan said: “After two years of lockdowns, we’re delighted to welcome the European Year of Youth – to celebrate young people, create new opportunities for them and to shine a light on the brilliant work happening right across the country."

“At our event we’ve been hearing about the transformative opportunities which Eurodesk and Youth Wiki have helped young people from every background to access, and this new Micro Grant Scheme will make so many more of those opportunities possible. We’ll be announcing details of two national events to celebrate European Year of Youth in the coming months, and we look forward to working with organisations and groups from Kildare and across the country to bring the celebrations into every community we can.”

Commenting on the Scheme, Minister O’Gorman said: “I am delighted to welcome the European Year of Youth Micro Grants Scheme which will create so many opportunities for young people to come together and to bring their own creative ideas to reality. I look forward to seeing the innovative and dynamic activities and events unfold over the coming year and I urge all young people and those who work with them to get involved.”

There will be six application deadlines over the course of the year with the first on Friday, April 15. Applications are accepted online at this link. Further details of opportunities available as part of the European Year of Youth can be found at: www.leargas.ie/european-year-youth-2022/.

