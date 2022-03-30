LATEST: 73 patients with Covid-19 at Naas Hospital today

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
There are 73 patients with Covid-19 in Naas Hospital today - making it the health facility with the seventh highest number in the country.
Naas now has the highest concentration of Covid-19 outside Dublin, Cork and Limerick cities.
In addition there are four patients suspected of having the virus in Naas.
None of the confirmed or suspected cases is in ICU.
HSE data also shows that there are currently no general or ICU beds in Naas Hospital.
On a nationwide basis, 1,601 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, a reduction of 23 on yesterday's figure.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.