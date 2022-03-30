Search

31 Mar 2022

Kildare's response to Ukraine refugees has united local communities - Senator

Businesses in Nenagh collecting donations for Ukraine

The Ukraine flag

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

30 Mar 2022 3:33 PM

The response to the plight of people in war-torn Ukraine has united communities across Kildare, Senator Fiona O’Loughlin said.

The Kildare South politician was speaking during a March 23 debate in the Seanad on the Russian invasion and the humanitarian crisis.

Senator O’Loughlin said: “The outpouring of support from the Irish people continues. The humanity our people have shown is nothing short of phenomenal.

“I have been liaising with Ukrainians and volunteers throughout my area of south Kildare.
“We really have managed to unite people in this effort.
“The crisis has brought communities together in a meaningful way but more needs to be done on the co-ordination of the community response.”
She added: “Throughout the country, we are seeing men and women, young and old, coming together and going to extraordinary lengths to support the Ukrainians.
“My friend has found homes for more than 100 families in private households.
“In my housing estate in Newbridge, young children have been going door to door selling blue and yellow cupcakes to raise money for the Irish Red Cross.
“My neighbours, Freddie and Breda Reid, have already taken in a family of seven and I have registered to take people into my home.”
The politician added that local hospitality businesses have given their premises for volunteers to meet.
She explained: “Pharmacies have sourced badly needed medical supplies to send to Ukraine. Local schools have contributed and Ardscoil na Tríonóide in Athy is one school in particular because Stephen Prior, who is doing a transition year placement with me, goes to school there.”
Senator O’Loughlin recently visited the Council of Europe in Strasbourg to engage with nine female parliamentarians from Ukraine.
She added: “Seeing the pain and terror in their faces and listening to their experiences was incredible. One of the parliamentarians brought her two young daughters with her because there was nobody at home to mind them as their father, grandfather, uncles etc. were off fighting.
“As hard as it was to listen to these women, it was harder to say goodbye when they left to travel back overland to Ukraine.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media