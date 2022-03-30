Search

31 Mar 2022

One-way traffic system continues on R445 in Newbridge, Kildare

One-way traffic system continues on R445 in Newbridge

The Stop & Go system on the R445 in Newbridge

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

30 Mar 2022 9:33 PM

Road works are continuing on the Moorefield Road in Newbridge between Dunnes Stores junction and McLoughlin’s Oil Junction on the R445.

The Stop & Go system begins after the evening rush period but significant delays on the R445 build up at evening time. 

Meanwhile there are also works ongoing on Cutlery Road in the town with upgrades to footpaths and a resurfacing of the public road.

Elsewhere, verge cutting, pothole repairs and general maintenance is taking place across all areas of the MD.

Tenders have also been issued for a major programme of local road resurfacing in areas of the Kildare and Newbridge Municipal District such as Old Connell Road, Ladytown, Halverstown, Maddenstown, Castlefish, Melonhill, Ballymore, Brannockstown, Ellistown, Barretstown Clongorey, Standhouse Road and Colgan’s Cut.

