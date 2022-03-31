Kildare County Council announce emergency roadworks in Naas

File Pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced that emergency roadworks will take place in Naas today, at the L-6061 Mill Lane and Grand Canal Road.
According to an official KCC statement, the works will take place from today until tomorrow, Friday, April 1, 2022 (subject to weather conditions).
The working hours for today and tomorrow have been listed as 8am until 6pm.
KCC has said that traffic Management will be in the form of Road Closure and Stop & Go, and said that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.
