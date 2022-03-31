Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, March 31

The death has occurred of Eamon(Edward) Butler

Cloonfad, Rooskey, Roscommon / Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Connolly Villas, Newbridge. Peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, son Edward, daughters Ann Marie, Sabrina and Glenda, as well as his grandchildren, extended family and circle of friends.

Reposing at his daughter Glenda's residence, Cuilbeg, Slatta, N41TF96, on 31/03/22 from 4pm to 8pm with Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey, at 12pm 01/04/22. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Oncology/Haematology Unit, Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore c/o Rogers Funeral Directors, Rooskey or any family member.

The death has occurred of Breda Kennedy

Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Kildare



Predeceased by her husband Martin. Peacefully, at her daughter Martina's residence surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Martina, Ann, Jacqueline, Caroline and Pauline, sons John, Alan and Wayne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Margie, Marie, Teresa and Bernie, brothers Paddy, John, Frankie and Terry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Breda Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home from 4pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Burial afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Angelia Dawson

Ferns Close, Ferns Bridge, Monasterevin, Kildare

Arrangements have changed.



Adored daughter of Merly & John Paul, much loved sister of Jack & James. Deeply regretted by her loving family, aunts, uncles, grandparents, all of Merly's family in Colombia, extended family, relatives & friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Please note time change for reposing starting at 4pm

Reposing in the Kildare Funeral Home, Fairgreen, Kildare (R51 FV06) tomorrow, Wednesday, from 4pm to 8pm with rosary recital at 7pm.

Mass of the Angels on Thursday in SS Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin, at 11am and thereafter to Mount Jerome Crematorium.

http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.