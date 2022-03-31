Scattered showers of rain, hail and sleet expected in Leinster today

File photo
It will certainly be chilly out there over the next couple of days according to Met Eireann.
The national weather forecaster said that after a frosty start this morning cloud will build a little in the afternoon and there'll be scattered showers of rain, hail and sleet, with a possibility of some snow on hills and mountains.
Highest temperatures will range from 6 to 8 degrees, and it will feel cold in a moderate to fresh northerly wind.
"There will be a few showers in coastal areas tonight and some may be of a wintry nature, but most other parts of the province will be dry with long clear spells. A widespread frost is expected with lowest temperatures between minus 3 to plus 1 degrees in light northerly breezes," it said.
Here is Met Eireann's forecast for tomorrow.
Friday will be dry to start, after a cold sunny morning cloud will increase from the north through the day with outbreaks of rain developing during the late afternoon and early evening. Highest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees, in light to moderate northerly winds.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.