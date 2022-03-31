Search

31 Mar 2022

Kildare students to compete in Student Enterprise Programme National Final

Kildare students to compete in Student Enterprise Programme National Final

Student Enterprise Programme National Final

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

31 Mar 2022 2:33 PM

Local Enterprise Office Kildare has announced that winning teenage entrepreneurs from St Wolstan’s Community School, Celbridge will represent Kildare at this year’s Student Enterprise Programme National Final. 

The winning local students will now compete against approximately 80 student enterprises from all over the country for a place in the Top 15 shortlisted teams to make it to a live event on Wednesday 18th May at The Helix in Dublin. 

This year’s live event will not only be a special one as it’s the first in-person event since 2019, but also as this year marks the 20th anniversary of the Student Enterprise Programme.

 

The students all took part in the Kildare Final on 30th March 2022, which was held virtually. An estimated 1006 students from 17 schools took part in the annual programme locally.

 

The enterprise education initiative, funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland and delivered by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities throughout the country, saw over 24,000 students from just under 500 secondary schools across the country take part in 2020 / 2021.  The programme supports students to create, design and market their own business, all with the hope of reaching the National Finals.

 

In the Senior Category of the competition, Kildare’s Sarah Girvan Hendy, Saoirse Povey and Mairéad Kehoe from Horseshoes 4 U at St. Wolstan’s Community School, Celbridge will represent the county at the National Final.

 

In the “Most Creative Business Idea” section (senior category), Anna, Ella, Holly and Ellen from Happy Melon at Celbridge Community School came out on top.

 

Special guests at the County Final included Cathaoirleach Naoise Ó Cearúil, Interim Chief Executive Sonya Kavanagh, elected representatives and judges Sean Ryan, Paul Murtagh and Jane Manzor.

 

Speaking at the county final, Jacqui McNabb of Local Enterprise Office Kildare congratulated the students, saying “We have a very successful student enterprise programme here in Kildare, with over 1000 students from 17 local schools taking part this year. Our national finalists are excellent ambassadors for the programme and we wish them the very best of luck in the National Final 2022.  In what has been a particularly challenging couple of years for students the programme has offered them an outlet outside of the usual school demands.  What our students are learning from the programme is that with the right supports and encouragement, they can take an idea from the classroom and develop it into a real-life business. The skills they learn along the way, such as business planning, market research, selling and team-work, will help them become more entrepreneurial throughout their future careers”.

 

Since the Student Enterprise Programme began in 2003, over 300,000 students have taken part, learning key skills on how to create a business idea, start a business and grow a business.  The Student Enterprise Programme also has new range of online resources for 2021 / 2022 at www.studententerprise.ie, which includes webinars, templates and interactive teacher and student resources.     

 

Further information around the Student Enterprise Programme is available from www.studententerprise.ie and by searching #studententerprise on social media.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media