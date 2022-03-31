Kildare Mental Health Association say 'Hello, How Are You?'

Kildare Mental Health Association (MHA) was formed in December 2021 by volunteers around the

county of Kildare with a passion for promoting mental health.

It is affiliated with Mental Health Ireland and is part of the overall network of mental health associations

throughout the country.

Kildare MHA Caroline Brogan, Development Officer for Kildare and North Dublin explained; "The Kildare Mental Health Association aims is to encourage all in our community to think about their mental health and wellbeing in the same way they think about their physical health. Providing information to those who endeavour to maintain and enhance their mental and emotional wellness’’

The group will be launched on Thursday April 7 to coincide with Mental Health Ireland's first national Hello How Are You campaign with events in Maynooth University Campus and an outside broadcast with KFM in the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge from 11am to 2pm.

A recent survey conducted by Healthy Ireland (2021), shows 81% of recipients showed lower levels of social connectedness in recent times. The Hello How Are You? campaign developed by Mental Health Ireland encourages greater social connection.

Mental Health Ireland and Kildare MHA are inviting the country to say ‘Hello’, and ask ‘How, Are You?’, and to really listen to the answer.

Contact Kildare Mental Health Association kmha@mentalhealthireland.ie

Visit Hello, How are you? for resources and information on how to get involved

www.hellohowareyou.info