Apartments planned for a Kildare town

Naas
A planning application has been lodged to build apartments in Naas town.
The request, by Colette Sheppard, seeks approval to build four apartments with two bedrooms each - in two blocks, each two storeys high.
The application envisages the demolition of single storey side extensions (total area to be demolished 143m²) to the sides of existing semi-detached dwellings as well as the upgrade of facades to front and rear elevations of existing semi-detached dwellings.
The development is planned for Loch Buí, Fairgreen, close to the Tyre Source business premises.
A decision on the application is due before the end of May and submissions must be made by April 27 to Kildare County Council.
