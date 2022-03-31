63 patients with Covid-19 infections in Naas Hospital in Kildare

Coronavirus Covid-19
There were 63 patients with Covid in Naas Hospital today.
This was a decrease of ten on the 73 patients recorded on the previous day.
There were also three patients suspected of having Covid-19.
None of these patients was receiving ICU treatment.
In addition there were seven vacant general beds at the hospital.
There were no ICU beds available.
