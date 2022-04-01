Search

01 Apr 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, April 1

RIP to the late Ann Conway and Peggy Keaskin

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

01 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

The death has occurred of Ann Conway (née Mooney)
38 Tullyglass Crescent, Shannon, Clare / Rathangan, Kildare
 Arrangements have changed. 


Formerly of New Street, Rathangan, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Seamus and her brother Anthony.

Deeply missed by her loving family sons Mel, Stephen, Adian, Cathal and Rossa, daughters-in-law Maria, Andrea, Siobhan and Michelle, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.facebook.com/Shannon.Parish.Killaloe/

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Keaskin
Ardee, Louth / Annagassan, Louth / Maynooth, Kildare

The death has occurred, of Margaret (Peggy) Keaskin, Rathgory, Ardee and late of Strand Road, Annagassan and Kingsbry, Maynooth, suddenly at her home. Peggy, beloved daughter of the late Terence and Bridget (née Harmon). Predeceased by her sister Eileen and brothers Patrick, Johnny and Ned. Sadly missed by her brother Leo (Bray), sisters Mary (McArdle), Cepta (Flynn) and Rosaleen (Fox), brothers-in-law Francis and Bernard, sister-in-law Peggie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

 

Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at Connor’s Funeral Home, Dunleer on Friday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30pm to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am, which can be viewed live at https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady. Burial afterwards in Salterstown Cemetery. Please continue to observe guidelines on social distancing and the wearing of face masks in public places.

 

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the RNLI at https://www.idonate.ie/299_rnli.html. Messages of sympathy may be left in the Condolence section below.

 

Funeral Home private on Saturday morning please.

The death has occurred of Hilda Stanley (née Pearson)
Killeen, Narraghmore, Athy, Kildare

Hilda died peacefully with her family by her side in the loving care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. The family would like to thank the staff for their dedication and kindness shown to Hilda. Predeceased by her husband Bertie and brother and sisters. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Janet and Pat, sons-in-law Donal and Seán, grandchildren Debbie, Gayle, Ross, Stephen and Lauren, great-grandchildren Jade, Erin, Hannah and Rían and extended family.

 

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (Eircode R14 TX26) from 6pm to 8pm on Friday evening (1st April). Removal at 8.15pm Friday evening to arrive at The Holy Saviour Church, Narraghmore for prayers at 9pm. Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday (April 2nd). Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

 

Please wear face masks and adhere to social distancing.

 

Those who would like to attend but cannot may leave a message in the condolence section below.

