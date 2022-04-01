KILDARE WEATHER: Mixed bag this weekend with outbreaks of rain expected

Temperatures will return to average after the weekend with some rain or drizzle expected in the early days of next week.

Today

Any frost this morning will clear with dry weather and good sunshine to start the day. However, cloud will increase during the afternoon and some rain will move southwards into Leinster this evening. Feeling cool at times with highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in a light to moderate northerly wind.

Rain will become patchier early tonight, becoming mainly confined to the midlands, with good dry spells developing. It will be mostly cloudy, with occasional clearer breaks. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees with a touch of frost forming where skies are clearest. Light northwest breezes.

Saturday

Tomorrow, Saturday, will bring a mix of showers and some bright spells. Showers will be most widespread during the morning and early afternoon, with drier, sunnier weather developing towards the end of the day. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with light northerly breezes.

A largely dry night with light isolated showers possible. Partly cloudy with good clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees in light northwest winds.

Mostly dry with good sunshine this morning, but turning cloudier from the north ️

Outbreaks of rain will push across Ulster & north Leinster later today ️

Feeling cool with highs: 6-10°C ️

Light/moderate northerly winds



Sunday

There will be some brightness early in the day, turning cloudy or overcast ahead of rain which will move in from the northwest through the afternoon. The rain may be heavy in the northwest. Southern counties will likely stay dry until later in the evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. Light northwest winds will back southwest and freshen with the rain.

A cloudy night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, rain heaviest and most persistent in northern and northwestern counties. Not as cold as recent nights, with lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees. Moderate westerly winds.

Monday

A dull day with scattered falls of drizzle, wettest in the north and northwest with more persistent falls of rain there. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees and breezier with moderate to fresh westerly winds. Mild and cloudy overnight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.