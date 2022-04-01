Search

01 Apr 2022

Kildare minor and U20 teams named

Minor footballers take on Longford; U20 hurlers play Meath in their respective Leinster Championship games

Kildare minor and U20 teams named

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

01 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Kildare are in action this Saturday at both Leinster Minor Football Level and Leisnter U20 Hurling level with the footballers taking on Longford at St Conleth's Park at 12 noon, while the U20 hurlers travel to Pairc Tailteann to play Meath (2 pm). The line-outs for both have been announced and are as follows:

Leinster MFC Round 2

KILDARE v Longford: Fintan Quinn Naas; Evan O'Briain Naas, Eoin Lawlor Naas, Cormac O'Sullivan Celbridge; Ben Ryan Round Towers, James Harris Castlemitchell, Jamie McGuirk Naas; Ryan Rainey Johnstownbridge, Cian O'Reilly Raheens; Eoin Cully Carbury, Killian Browne Celbridge, Cillian Geraghty Maynooth; Ben Loakman Sarsfields, Ryan Sinkey Naas, Tom Kelly Naas.


Subs: Calum Doran Clane, Cathal Moore Sarsfields, Conor Kelly Athy, Daire Gilmartin Raheens, Daniel Hamill Raheens, DJ Percival Robertstown, Evan Gilmartin Raheens, Glen Carter Cappagh, Jack Egan Maynooth, Jack Ryan Round Towers, James Loughman Sarsfields, Jay O’Brien Round Towers, Joe Cunningham Allenwood, Joe Hanamy St. Laurence's, Mark Cleary Celbridge, Michael Stokes Kilcock, Niall Cramer Raheens, Padraig Daly Round Towers, Patrick Donohue Milltown
Ross Harris Castlemitchell, TJ Nolan St. Laurence's.

Leinster U20 Hurling Championship

KILDARE V Meath: Alo Hackett Eire Og Chorra Choill; Pater O'Donoghue Naas, Matthew Eustace Maynooth, Daniel O'Meara Maynooth; Paul Dolan, Eire Og Corra Choill, Conan Boran Naas, Cian Shanahan Clane; Jack Higgins Eire Og Corrr Choill, Ciaran Flanagan Maynooth; Cathal McCabe Maynooth, Rossa Stapleton Garryspilane, Farran O'Sullivan Naas; Conn Kehoe Moorefield, Darragh Melville Leixllip, Fionn Mayer Naas.

Subs: Ben Loughlin Naas; Liam O'Reilly Naas; Ciaran Kirwan Celbridge; Enda O'Neill Naas; Charlie Sheridan Naas; Aidan O'Brien Moorefield; Alan Tobin Naas; Sean O'Connor Leixlip; Killian Harrington Naas.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media