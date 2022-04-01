€100m Punchestown Festival boost to Kildare economy

The five-day Punchestown Festival — which will draw over 100,000 people, is expected to generate a massive €100m boost to the local economy, according to County Kildare Chamber.

The event, which takes place from April 26 to 30, is the first Festival since 2019 to have spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And CEO of County Kildare Chamber, Allan Shine said 20,000 visitors from the UK will also attend the National Hunt showpiece.

Mr Shine told the Leader: “Four weeks until Ireland’s favourite sporting festival and Kildare is getting ready to welcome in excess of 100,000 people to the thoroughbred county.

“The festival is worth in excess of €100 million to the local economy.

“The economic boost is very welcomed this year and we look forward to welcoming approximately 20,000 UK visitors to Kildare.

“The five-day festival will see a huge spin off to our hotels, bars, restaurants and retailers at large in Kildare.

“What is very pleasing this year is that once again so many local businesses are sponsoring races at the festival.

“Corporate Ireland will be in Kildare in late April with over 18,000 in attendance at the festival.

“After two long years, it is great to see businesses out again supporting Punchestown and entertaining clients.”

Meanwhile, the Bollinger Best Dressed competition starts on Tuesday, April 26 and will run throughout the week until the ‘Grand Finale’ on Friday, April 29.

Conor O’Neill, Punchestown CEO, said: “People make Punchestown.

“We say it time and time again.

“We welcome a huge number of guests from throughout Ireland, the UK and beyond.”