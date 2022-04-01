DANGEROUS: Driver in Kildare arrested on the spot after very high speed detected

The vehicle at the scene / NAAS ROADS POLICING
A driver was detected travelling at 187km per hour in a 100km zone in Kildare.
Naas Roads Policing Unit was operating speed checks on the M4 in north Kildare at the time.
The car was clocked at a speed of 187km/h.
The driver was arrested for dangerous driving and brought to Leixlip Garda Station.
The suspecte was charged and will appear in court soon.
