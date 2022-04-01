Attractive 3-bed Kildare home for sale with €140k guide price

The property for sale / PHOTO: BIDX.1
This semi-detached three-bedroom home is for sale in an BidX1 online auction on April 22.
The property in Barrow View, Dun Brinn is located within walking distance of Athy town centre in a mature residential development.
The guide price is €140,000.
The home extends to approximately 99 sq. m (1,066 sq. ft).
Sitting tenants are currently paying a rent of €15,600 per annum.
The house has a garden to the rear with off street parking available.
Transport links in the area including a frequent Bus Eireann service 825.
