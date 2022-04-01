Kildare's Curragh Family Resource Centre to celebrate publication three-year whole service evaluation

File photo: Curragh Camp
The Curragh Family Resource Centre will celebrate the publication of their three-year whole service evaluation next week and charting the future of their community-based organisation.
On Monday, April 4, the staff of the Curragh Family Resource Centre will host a celebration ceremony in their recently refurbished buildings in the Curragh Camp, home of the Defence Forces Training Centre (DFTC), to mark the publication of their three-year whole service evaluation and to chart the future of their community-based organisation.
The team will be joined by key and long-term supporters of the resource centre to include government officials from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Department of Defence, and the Department of Foreign Affairs. Colleagues from TUSLA and the HSE will join in the celebrations which will open with an address from the General Officer Commanding the DFTC.
These are exciting times for the Curragh Family Resource Centre as they present the evaluation which was carried out by an independent research and evaluation consultant Doctor Daniel Perkins, Penn State University, Professor of Youth and Family Resiliency and Policy.
