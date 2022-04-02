Search

02 Apr 2022

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Landmark Mill House goes under the hammer

Farm on 104 acres on the market with a valuation of €1.7 million

02 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

One of the best farms in the county to come on the market for some time — as described by selling agent Jordan Auctioneers — will go under the hammer valued at €1.7 million.

Mill House, Kilgowan, near Kilcullen is a farmhouse and old yard which sits on a holding of 103 acres of top-quality land.

It is centrally located close to Kilcullen (7km), Newbridge (13km), Naas (19km) and Kildare Town (16km). The property fronts onto the old Kilcullen to Castledermot Road, now the R448, and is a recognisable landmark for many who travelled the road prior to the opening of the motorway.

Road frontage

The Mill House is a traditional two storey farmhouse of circa 198 sq m (2,131 sq ft). It fronts onto the main road and is in relatively good condition throughout although it would benefit from some upgrading and modernisation.

There are two lovely reception rooms to the front of the house with 9ft ceilings and the four bedrooms provide ample accommodation.

The yard is located to the side and rear of the residence and comprises several old stone buildings with lofts and an old two storey mill house. Many of the buildings have been maintained and they offer an abundance of potential to a purchaser.

There is also a four-span hay barn with two lean-tos (one has a concrete base). There are other ancillary stores including a lock up store and two pony boxes.

The land comprises a total area of approximately 104 acres (42 hectares) all in one large block with extensive road frontage on two roads and several access points. At present the land use is a combination of arable and grass. There are superb mature boundaries and hedgerows throughout the farm, and it is ideally suitable for any arable or grass-based enterprise including bloodstock. Classified in the Soils of County Kildare as primarily ‘Athy Series’ soils and these are regarded as some of the best in the country.

The property goes for auction on Monday, April 25, in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, at 3pm. The property is being offered in a number of lots with an overall guide price of €1,700,000.

