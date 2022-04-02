New chapter for Kildare's Killashee Hotel as it joins The FBD Hotels & Resorts family

A new chapter in the story of Killashee began on Friday (April 1) as the hotel officially joined the FBD Hotels & Resorts family.

FBD Hotels & Resorts acquired Killashee Hotel from Tetrarch Capital for €25million, and have committed an investment of €1.1 million over the next three months with a total investment of €5 million by 2024. The immediate plans for Killashee include the refurbishment of the reception and entrance porch areas, The Terrace restaurant and The Bistro, which will have

clearly defined restaurant and bar areas. The Graydon Wing and its 70 bedrooms will be upgraded with new furnishings, televisions, Dyson hairdryers and Nespresso machines, contemporary luxuries with classic design, as part of this first phase.

The hotel, which is located outside Naas, becomes the sixth hotel in the company’s portfolio of luxury four-star and four-star superior hotels and resorts. Killashee joins The Heritage Hotel in Laois, Castleknock Hotel in Dublin, Faithlegg in Waterford, La Cala and Sunset Beach Club on the Costa del Sol in Spain, as part of one of Ireland’s leading hotel groups.

The four Star Killashee Hotel is well established as a leisure, corporate and wedding destination. Set on 55 acres of historic parkland, gardens and walkways, the 141 bedroom hotel has an award winning spa and leisure centre with swimming pool and hydrotherapy pool.

CEO of FBD Hotels & Resorts, David Kelly, who is originally from Kildare, said: “We are delighted to add Killashee Hotel to the FBD Hotels and Resorts portfolio. Killashee Hotel is a successful business with a longstanding reputation of excellence. As we embark on this next chapter with Killashee Hotel, we are excited to work with the management team to

continuously improve the hotel’s services and offering. We have both short-term and long-term investment plans for the hotel to include investments in the business, its infrastructure, and its people. We are confident that these investments will allow us to build on the successful reputation of Killashee Hotel, while continuing to maintain the highest quality standards in

hospitality going forward.”

FBD Hotels & Resorts is owned by farmer-owned investment company, Farmer Business Developments Plc. Headquartered in Ireland, FBD Hotels & Resorts employs 900 people across its hotel and resort portfolio. The acquisition of Killashee Hotel sees a further 300 people join the group, as the company maintains full employment at the Kildare hotel. The addition of

Killashee Hotel brings the number of hotel rooms in the group’s portfolio to 1,078.