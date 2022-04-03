Search

03 Apr 2022

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Elegance and opportunity in €1.2 million Naas property

Sylvan Banks, Sallins Road

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Elegance and opportunity in €1.2 million Naas property

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

A beautiful family home on a large plot in Naas, on which a buyer could build two other houses, is on the market with Coonan Property for €1.2 million.

Sylvan Banks is a beautiful family home which also has full planning permission for two three-bedroom homes with a separate entrance. According to the selling agent, this lot is in a superb location, very close to Naas Town Centre.

The sale of the property is by private treaty with a guide price of €1,200,00 which is reflective of the enormous potential on offer here.

The house itself is a large residence reached via electric wooden gates and a tarmacadam drive. It spans over 2,500 sq. ft and has four large bedrooms, two of which are en-suite.

The master suite has a walk-in wardrobe and there are plenty of reception rooms including a family room, a split-level living and formal dining space and a conservatory.

This home is filled with quality features including marble countertops, a cast-iron fireplace, high calibre flooring, coving and cornicing.

The decor is endearing and elegant and offers very generous living quarters for the whole family. Outside there is a mature garden surrounded by trees and hedging for maximum privacy. The adjoining site is a real opportunity for somebody to develop two properties and possibly more depending on planning.

Sylvan Banks is close to the heart of Naas yet still feels quiet and peaceful.

For further information please contact Jill Wright of Coonan Property at 045 832020 or email jillw@coonan.com.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media