Kildare sawn-off shotgun seizure: Man to appear in Naas Court on Monday

A man is due to appear at Naas District Court on Monday, April 4, in connection with the seizure of a sawn-off shotgun in Kildare on Saturday.

Gardaí seized the firearm and charged the man following an operation targeting organised criminal activity.

As part of ongoing investigations into such activity in the north Kildare and Dublin areas, an intelligence led operation was conducted by Eastern Regional Garda Units, Dublin Regional Garda Units and the Leixlip Detective Unit on Saturday, April 2.

In the course of the operation a car was stopped and searched in the Kilcock area. A double barrel sawn-off shotgun was recovered from the car. The sole occupant of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested and detained at Leixlip Garda Station under section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939, for questioning.

The man was later charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Naas District Court on Monday, April 4, in connection with this investigation.

The firearm has been sent for ballistic and forensic examination and investigations are ongoing.