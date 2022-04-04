Home carer from Newbridge, Kildare honoured at awards ceremony

A home carer from Newbridge was honoured at a special awards ceremony on Friday, April 1.

Derek Mayne's was the Comfort Keepers Carer of the Year 2021 award at the Comfort Keepers' office in Kildare.

Comfort Keepers, the nationwide quality provider of award-winning home care services, was established in 2005 and employs 50 people at its Kildare office.

Following the judges' selection based on set criteria and including online voting, Derek was chosen as one of twelve finalists in the running for the prestigious accolade of Comfort Keepers Carer of the Year 2021.

Derek has been a carer for almost two years, working all throughout the pandemic to make a difference to his clients’ lives.

On initially being nominated for this year’s award, Derek said: "I am delighted to have been nominated: I love my job.

"It’s hugely rewarding to have the privilege of looking after my clients in their own homes and making a difference to their lives. Joining Comfort Keepers over two years ago has been the best decision I have ever made.

Louise Carrick (Comfort Keepers Kildare Client Care Manager), Derek Mayne (Comfort Keepers Carer of the Year nominee), Audeen McMahon (Comfort Keepers Kildare Client Care Coordinator), and Julie Robert (Comfort Keepers Director of Quality & Care)

"In that time I have been awarded Carer of the Month twice and this is a great honour to be recognised for something I love," he added.

According to the nominations from co-workers and clients, Derek is described as being 'an amazing carer with a huge personality; he loves what he does, is a very considerate and diligent carer, and is a pleasure to work with'.

"He goes above and beyond for everyone and clients love him; he has a huge heart and is funny too (exactly what clients want)," they added.

In addition, fellow carer/home support worker, Eileen Heffernan, and client care manager, Louise Carrick, both received recognition awards for their 10 years of service.

Collette Gleeson, Managing Director at Comfort Keepers Ireland said about the nominees and winners: "Our carers are amazing individuals and a vital resource providing outstanding, personal and relationship-based care and support to the most vulnerable in our society and their families all across Kildare."

"Their hard work and passion have been particularly valued since the onset of the global pandemic, with people wanting to stay safe and happy at home for as long as possible."

Speaking about Derek, she said: "He has done fantastic work in the community across the last year and throughout recent years, making a positive impact on his clients’ daily lives. He is committed, respectful, professional and hardworking."

"His patients look forward to his visits, as do their families... Derek is a great representative for Comfort Keepers and our quality care."

Comfort Keepers is owned by the global company Sodexo, and has over 1,500 employees nationwide.

The company is currently recruiting and has around 40 available roles in Kildare and around 650 roles nationwide, such as home support worker, office administration, clinical management and supervisory roles.

Visit www.ckjobs.ie for more information.