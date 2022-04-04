Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, April 4

The death has occurred of Christy Ryan

Dara Park, Kildare Town, Kildare



Suddenly, with his daughters by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Madge, daughters Anne, Elaine, Sinead and Edel, sons in law Paul, Pat, Paul and David, grandchildren, brother Joe, sister Brigid, sisters in law, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Christy Rest In Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Sr. Francesca Kelly

Kilcock, Kildare



Kelly, Sr. Francesca, April 3rd 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock.

Predeceased by her parents Annie and Michael, her brothers Joseph and John. Deeply regretted by her sisters Mary, Cissie, Susan and Pauline, nephew Joseph, Presentation Sisters, relatives, friends and past pupils.

Reposing in Shalom Nursing Home Monday 4th April from 4.00 - 5.30 pm.

Removal to St. Coca's Church Kilcock for evening prayer at 6.00pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday 5th April at 12.00. Burial afterwards in convent cemetery Kilcock.

The death has occurred of Richard SHEEHY

Liffey View, Newbridge, Kildare / Portlaoise, Laois



SHEEHY Richard, Liffey View, Newbridge, Co Kildare and late of Portlaoise, Co Laois - 2nd April 2022 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Portlaoise Hospital. Predeceased by his mother Bridie, father John and brother Tony; sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters Eileen, Maura, Sean, Brendan, Bridie and Peg, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.



May Richard Rest in Peace



Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home on Monday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home on Tuesday at 11am (walking) via his residence to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

Funeral afterwards to Allen Cemetery, Allen.



The family would like to say a special thanks to Ballard Nursing Home, Portlaoise for their care and attention of Richard over the last few months.

The death has occurred of Gretta Moran (née O'Brien)

Ballyteague, Kilmeague, Kildare



Formerly of Clearystown, Co. Wexford. Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sister of the late Jem. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, son Dermot, daughters Rita and Monica, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren Ruby, Eve, Finn and PJ, brothers Jack, Paddy, Mick and Nickey, sisters Lily, Mary, Tessie, Alice, Kathy, Bernie, Maria and Anne, uncle Joe, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Gretta Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home on Sunday and Monday from 3pm with Rosary both nights at 7.30pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Tuesday morning to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery. Mass will be live-streamed on the Allen Parish Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Allen-Parish-Kildare-261327067276783

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to " The Dialysis Unit, Tallaght Hospital".