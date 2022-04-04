Kildare Gardaí urge motorcyclists to slow down on local roads

Kildare Gardaí have asked motorcyclists to slow down and ‘ease off the throttle’ as bikers speeding is a factor in a third of motorcyclist fatal collisions.

Officers said that ten motorcyclists have been killed across the country so far this year - which represents over one in four of all road deaths.

A Kildare Garda spokesperson said:



"You can reduce your vulnerability by taking some simple steps such as wearing the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and high visibility clothing to make yourself visible to other road-users.

"We want motorcyclists to recognise their vulnerability and responsibility to themselves and their families to ride safely.

"Motorcyclists have less protection than a car driver if involved in a collision.

"So, if something goes wrong, regardless of who is at fault, the consequences can be catastrophic.

"Ease off the throttle and keep within the speed limit."



For more information on this issue from the Road Safety Authority, see:

https://www.rsa.ie/road-safety/campaigns/motorcycle-safety

Bikesafe: https://www.garda.ie/en/roads-policing/bikesafe/