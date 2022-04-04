Disabled parking bays ‘badly needed’ at cemetery, Kildare councillors claim

File Pic
Parking bays for those with disabilities are needed at Laraghbryan Cemetery in Maynooth — that’s according to three Kildare-based councillors.
Labour Cllr Angela Feeney, Social Democrats Cllr Aidan Farrelly and Green Party Cllr Peter Hamilton all supported the implementation of disabled parking bays in the cemetery at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on Friday, April 1.
Cllr Feeney added that the parking bays are 'badly needed' there.
In response, KCC acknowledged that there were 'no car park nor designated car parking spaces – of any kind - at Laraghbryan.'
"There are parking spaces on the roadside immediately outside the cemetery road, and if the members are in agreement, the council can provide and install signage indicating an area for disabled parking beside the entrance gate," KCC added.
