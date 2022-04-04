Traffic Management measures announced near Dunnes Stores outlet in Kildare

File Pic
Traffic Management measures have been announced near a Dunnes Stores outlet based in Kildare.
According to Kildare County Council (KCC), this is being done to facilitate footpath construction works will take place at Main Street, Naas, at the Dunne Stores Entrance.
KCC said: "Works will take place from Monday April 4 to Wednesday April 6, 2022 (Subject to weather conditions)."
"Working hours each day: 8pm to 6am.
"Traffic Management will be in the form of Lane Closure and Road Narrows."
KCC added that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.
