New basketball half-court proposed for Kildare

The proposal was brought up at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting on Friday, April 1. File Pic.
A proposal for a basketball half-court was brought up at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting on Friday, April 1.
Social Democrats councillor Aidan Farrelly asked Kildare County Council (KCC) in a motion to investigate the feasibility of installing the court in Prosperous Town Park.
His motion was seconded by Fianna Fáil Cllr Paul Ward: however, he urged KCC to ensure that it would consult young people on the installation of the court.
Cllr Ward also urged KCC to exercise caution so that the court 'does not encroach on the biodiversity area of the Town Park.'
In response, KCC said that it would be considered for the Town Park, but stressed that work on it 'will not be possible in the current year as the Parks Section have already set out a works programme for the year, and the Parks Section do not have the resources to facilitate any additional projects at this time.'
