Kildare County Council responds to query regarding housing estate wait times

Kildare County Council (KCC) has revealed that a Development Control legacy team has been appointed to help speed up a number of housing estates yet to be taken in charge.

A spokesperson for KCC made the comments at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting on Friday, April 1, where Fine Gael councillor Tim Durkan asked KCC for an update on the plan and the timeframes involved for the respective estates.

KCC replied that the team is currently working through a county wide list, and that estates from each municipal district are being looked at in tandem.

He also requested for the estates that have spent the longest time on the waiting list to be marked as priority cases.

Following the meeting, the spokesperson said in a report: "The Development Control legacy team is working closely with the Municipal District Engineers and Irish Water to progress the taking in charge, where possible."

"Simultaneously, the existing Development Control team continues to progress current developments through the process.

The spokesperson confirmed that there are 23 estates in the Clane-Maynooth MD where a taking in charge request has been submitted to the council, but they have not yet been taken in charge for a variety of reasons.

They elaborated: "As you will appreciate it is impossible to provide definitive timelines for the taking in charge process for each of these estates as it involves many stakeholders.

"However if there is a specific development you have in mind, please advise and we shall provide an update.

"The next bi-annual report to council, which shall include the current situation and potential obstacles to taking in charge, will be presented at the plenary meeting in July 2022," they concluded.