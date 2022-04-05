CONFIRMED: Community Spaces back-up for bookings in Maynooth, Kildare

FILE PHOTO
Community Spaces in Maynooth will be open for bookings later this month, Kildare County Council (KCC) has revealed.
KCC’s announcement was in response to a motion brought forward by two councillors: Green Party Cllr Peter Hamilton and Labour Cllr Angela Feeney.
A spokesperson for KCC confirmed that the council will manage the bookings 'until a suitable community group is identified to manage the space.'
"The council will be in contact with the local community groups with further information on the booking process," they added.
