Nearly 1,000 Covid-19 cases in Naas area in two week period

The Naas Local Electoral Area (LEA), which has a population of almost 40,000 people, continues to have one of the highest Covid-19 incident rates in Ireland.

In the two-week period up to March 28, there was a total of 974 cases or almost 70 new cases per day in the region.

The incidence rate per 100,000 people was 2,489.4 — considerably higher than the national average rate of 1,871 per 100,000.

Naas Hospital



Meanwhile Naas Hospital had 61 patients with Covid-19 at the start of the week while there were three patients suspected of having the virus.

One of the Covid-19 patients required ICU treatment.

Naas Hospital is ranked ninth in the list of facilities across the country with the highest numbers.

In addition, there were no ICU beds or general beds available on Sunday night.

Nationally, there were 1,433 Covid-19 patients hospital, of whom 59 were in ICU.

Covid rates

Meanwhile in the Newbridge LEA, there were 741 confirmed cases in the two weeks up to March 28.

The incidence rate per 100,000 was 2,088.

In the Kildare LEA, there were 467 cases and an incidence rate of 1,817.

In the Clane LEA there were 510 cases and an incidence rate of 1,793 per 100,000.

On Monday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) was notified of 3,164 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

On Sunday a total of 3,354 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

On Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 3,750 PCR-confirmed cases while 4,045 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal on Friday.