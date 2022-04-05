Latest: Man seen with a gun in his hand on the street prior to Kildare security van robbery

A man allegedly seen with a gun in his hand prior to an armed raid at a security van in a Kildare town has admitted robbery at Naas Circuit Court.

Graham Doyle, 35, whose address was given as Apartment 11, The Iona, Prospect Hill, Finglas, was originally charged with an allegation of having a handgun with intent to commit an indictable offence at Main Street, Clane, on May 30 2019.

At Naas Circuit Court, sitting in Drogheda, on March 29 he pleaded guilty to robbery at Main Street, Clane, on May 30, 2019.

Read more Kildare news

Detective Garda Wayne Kelly told Naas District Court previously that CCTV images were taken from locations on Main Street and Prosperous Road in Clane.

It was claimed the images showed the defendant on the street near Jones’s pub and he had a gun in his hand.

That hearing was told that €50,000 was stolen during the incident and the security van was located near the town’s AIB branch.

At that time an application for bail was opposed by Garda Darren Moulton, alleging the driver was threatened by the defendant who was wearing a cap and sunglasses and took the cash box from the vehicle.

At that time it was not known if the handgun was real or an imitation model.

Defending barrister Karla Ray argued the CCTV footage was very vague and the defendant was not seen in it.

Applying for bail, which was refused by Judge Desmond Zaidan, Ms Ray said there was no evidence that the defendant was present.

The District Court was told the defendant would contest the case and assert his innocence.

The case has now been adjourned to Naas Circuit Court on May 12.