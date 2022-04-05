14 people on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital
There are 14 people being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
The most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region, which includes the major Dublin hospitals, is St Vincent's where 39 people are on trolleys.
There are not patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital and the figure for Portlaoise Hospital is nine.
