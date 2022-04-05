Kildare farmhouse on 100 acre farm for sale in Newbridge auction

The farmhouse on the property
A two-storey farmhouse and 103 acre farm is expected to fetch €1.7m at a Kildare auction.
The Mill House property and lands are located at Kilgowan, 7km from Kilcullen.
The land is mainly in one large block with extensive frontage on two roads and several access points.
Auctioneer Paddy Jordan said the farm is laid out in a series of fields divided by boundaries and hedgerows.
The traditional two-storey farmhouse extends to 2,131 square feet and modernisation may be necessary.
It has many original features such as decorative plaster and coving, along with marble fireplaces and timber floors.
The property will be offered in a number of lots or as an entire entity.
The auction takes place at 3pm on Monday, April 25 at the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, Co Kildare.
