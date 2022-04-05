TRAFFIC: Crash on M7 in Kildare with two people taken to hospital

FILE PHOTO
There are considerable delays on the M7 northbound this evening due to a collision between two cars.
Naas Gardaí and Kildare Fire Service are currently at the scene of the incident at Junction 9.
Gardaí said a man aged in his 70s has been taken to Naas General Hospital.
A woman aged in her 40 was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Gardaí said the M7 remains open.
